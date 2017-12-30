Devils go down in Pigeon Forge final

The Bucks led 24-15 following the first quarter, 42-24 at halftime and 61-44 through three periods as they improved to 16-2 while the Blue Devils dropped to 12-4.

“We ran into a buzzsaw,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “Buckhorn really shot the ball well and early.

“We had been in two dogfights and they’d been in two blowouts. Their legs may have been fresher.”

Tournament most valuable player Denver Jones tossed in two of Buckhorn’s 11 three-pointers in leading the Bucks with 26 points. Kuran Garner notched 19 and Brandon Davis 13 as each drained three triples. Buckhorn hit all 12 of its free throws.

“They didn’t miss much,” McDowell said of the Bucks.

Eddie Jackson led Lebanon with 22 points while Jeremiah Hastings had nine as both made the all-tournament team. Gaven Reasonover racked up a pair of triples as he and David Greene each scored six while Noah Mulaski and Ethan Njezic finished with four apiece and Malcolm Logue and Edmund Stewart two each.

Lebanon will return home and resume the District 9-AAA grind Friday night at Station Camp.