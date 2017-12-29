Friendship reaches FCS tourney final

Ashlyn Pittman penetrated to the rim for 19 points while twin sister Hailey had 12 as both sank 5 of 7 free throws. Rachel Pippin pitched in with 10, including six in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Commanders climbed to 12-2 for the season and reached Saturday’s 6 p.m. final against Page. MTCS will take on Cannon County for third place at 3.

The Lady Commanders led 13-10 following the first quarter, 26-22 at halftime and 42-37 through three periods.

Anna Taylor sank all six of her free throws as she added eight for Friendship while Autumn Groves scored six, Savannah Craighead two and Hannah Alexander a free throw.

Mary Mackie led the Lady Cougars with 22 points while Kayla Taylor added 11.