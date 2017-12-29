Central slips into Overton third-place game

The Hawks led 11-7 following the first quarter, 23-21 at halftime and 37-36 through three periods as Central slipped to 6-9 going into Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. third-place game.

Austin Jackson sank five three-pointers to lead Rossview with 23 points.

Gavin Johnson, practically a year to the day after he injured his ankle in the same gym, continued to round into form from a preseason ankle injury with 20 points for Central, including five triples. He hit three treys and 12 points in the third quarter alone. Kyzick Schweppe sank three triples for his nine while Kene Aruh scored six, Daniel Jackson four, Tyler Hayes and Kito Aruh two apiece and Dalton King a free throw.