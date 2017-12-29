Big first half sends No. 13 Dalton State past CU

Cumberland went into the half trailing 48-24 and baskets by Reid Pierce and Rhyan Townes started the second period for the Phoenix. Diondrey Holt Jr’s, two points in the paint cut CU’s deficit to 20 with 17-plus minutes remaining.

Four points by Juandico Walker and another basket by Holt, Jr., pulled the squad within 19 at the 14:15 mark. Five points from Don’Marius Black kept Dalton State ahead by 20 again before five free-throws by the Phoenix to make the score, 60-45.

Tranard Chester scored nine of Cumberland’s last 14 points in the second half but it wasn’t enough as Black netted one more basket in the final 27 seconds of the game to seal a 78-59 victory over the Phoenix (6-6).

Holt, Jr., finished the game with 12 points and Walker added 10 points and nine rebounds. Pierce posted his second double-digit game of the season, collecting 10 points on the night.

Two points by Holt, Jr., put the squad on the board to start the game but the Roadrunners quickly jumped ahead, 12-6 with four points from Reed Dungan and another four by Isaiah Box.

A free throw by Ty Sean Powell tacked on one more point for CU before Dalton State scored 12 consecutive points to lead 34-7 with 7:33 left in the half.

A basket by Powell ended the streak and Andrew Rogan followed with a triple to make the score, 36-12. Holt, Jr., scored six of Cumberland’s last 10 points in the first period and the Roadrunners added 10 more points sending them into the half leading 48-24.

Dungan posted 18 points and Black finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Dalton state shot 48 percent from the field compared to Cumberland’s 39 percent.

The Phoenix will be back in action Saturday to take on Carver College in the second day of the Roadrunner Classic at 1 p.m.