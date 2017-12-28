Wildcats win Overton first-rounder

The Wildcats led 20-15 following the first quarter, 32-27 at halftime and 49-37 through three as they climbed to 6-8 for the season.

Kito Aruh’s 24 points paced Central while Gavin Johnson fired in 15 and Naz Czeskleba 14. Johnson and Czeskleba each canned four three-pointers. Kene Aruh notched nine points while Kobe Tibbs tossed in a three and Tyler Hayes, Caleb Lawrence and Dalton King two each.

Wilson Central will play again at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals against the Rossview-Forrest winner.

Young’s layup lifts Friendship to York semifinals

JAMESTOWN — Ashton Young’s layup with seven seconds to play lifted Friendship Christian to a 54-53 win over Cherokee County (Ala.) in the Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational at York Institute on Thursday afternoon.

Cherokee County led most of the day. But Friendship was up by five deep into the fourth quarter before the Warriors hit back-to-back three-pointers, sandwiched around a Commander turnover. The teams swapped leads down the stretch before FCS emerged to improve to 9-4 for the season.

Friendship will face Red Boiling Springs, a 61-33 winner over Owsley County (Ky.) to improve to 12-4) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday .

Hanley Sobieszczyk threw in 13 points from the post to lead Friendship while Jake Blair tossed in 12 and Joe Greenwood 10. Young notched nine points while Bryce Miller and Dorian Champion each threw in three and Malachi Frewin two.

Kyle Burgess’ 13 points paced Cherokee County.