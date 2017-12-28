Tigerettes drop pair at Cleveland tourney

The Tigerettes trailed 44-25 at halftime as they fell to 3-13 going into Friday’s noon CST tournament finale against Unicoi County.

Point guard Shauna Tuelle tossed in two three-pointers in leading the Lady Bulldogs with 25 points.

Ashley Dickens drained a pair of threes in leading Watertown with nine points while Saranda Woodson added eight and Emma Christensen seven. Brenna Luttrell’s six came on two triples while McKenna George finished with four and Morgan Bain two.

Watertown opened the tournament Wednesday with a 63-25 setback to Walker Valley, which led 31-14 at halftime.

Lauren Lay laced a pair of threes in leading the Lady Mustangs with 17 points.

Woodson scored seven for Watertown while Dickens dropped in two triples for six, Brittni Allison five; George, Emma Edwards and Macey Justice two each and Delanney Hight a free throw.