Friendship knocks off old rival 62-46

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 10 of her 18 points during the second quarter. Autumn Groves dropped in all eight of her free throws on her way to 16 while Hailey Pittman sank 5 of 6 free throws to go with a pair of three-pointers en route to 13. Savannah Craighead connected on 5 of 7 from the line as she scored six of her seven during the fourth quarter. Brooke Jones finished with four and Matalyn Espenshade and Rachel Pippin two apiece as the Lady Commanders climbed to 11-2 for the season.

The Lady Commanders widened a 10-9 first-quarter edge to 31-14 by halftime and 43-30 through three periods.

Lara Britt poured in 16 of her 21 points in the second half for Gordonsville while Mya Harrelson hit a pair of threes on her way to 10.

Both teams will return on Friday. Friendship will face Middle Tennessee Christian in a 6 p.m. semifinal. Gordonsville will take on Jackson Christian in a noon consolation contest.