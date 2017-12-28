Devilettes bounce back from opening-round loss

The Devilettes led 32-10 following the first quarter and 58-10 at halftime as they improved to 9-7.

Lindsey Freeman fired in 15 points for Lebanon while Alissa Mulaski fired in 14, Maleigha Oldham 13 and Keionna Britton 10. Aaryn Grace Lester, Christaney Brookshire and Akinaora Steverson each added eight, Rebecca Brown five, Addie Grace Porter and Jakeshia James four apiece and Anne Marie Heidebreicht two.

Lebanon was coming off a 79-44 loss to two-time Class A state champion South Greene in Wednesday’s opening round.

Taylor Lamb sank all seven of her shots from the floor and 12 of 16 free throws for 26 points to go with three blocked shots. T.K. Franklin supplied 16 points and eight steals while Braelyn Wykle threw in 13 as the Rebels improved to 13-1.

Freeman led Lebanon with 13 points while Mulaski sank two of the Devilettes’ three 3-pointers on her way to nine. Oldham scored seven, Brookshire six and Porter, Lester and Steverson four each.

Lebanon will face host Greeneville at noon CST Friday.