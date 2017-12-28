Blue Devils carry Tennessee banner in Pigeon Forge

The Blue Devils trailed 10-9 following the first quarter before going in front 30-25 by halftime and 44-38 through three as they advanced to Friday’s 5:30 p.m. CST semifinal at Pigeon Forge High School with an 11-3 record.

Lebanon will face Chapmanville (W.Va.), a winner over Christian Academy of Knoxville, in the semifinal. In the other bracket, Oxford (Miss.) and Buckhorn (Ala.) defeated Tennessee teams Bradley Central and Farragut on Thursday to advance to the winner’s bracket.

Jeremiah Hastings hit four three-pointers in leading Lebanon with 21 points while Noah Mulaski’s 14 included a pair of threes. Eddie Jackson totaled 12 from inside while Gaven Reasonover added eight, including a couple of treys. Evan Britt finished with four, Ethan Njezic and Malcolm Logue two each and Zion Logue a free throw.

Antonio Barber buried a pair of threes as he and big man Luke Bracey each scored 14 for Rock Hill. Shaun Young’s 12 came on four triples.