Lebanon girls face Watertown for first time in 47 seasons

WATERTOWN — Macon County’s girls held off Lebanon 47-42 Friday night in the AFLAC Christmas Tournament, setting the stage for a possible renewal of a long-dormant rivalry.

The Lady Tigers led 16-9 following the first quarter, 25-22 at halftime and 34-28 through three periods. Macon County opened a 10-point lead during the fourth quarter before the Devilettes dropped to 7-6.

Macon County will play for the tournament championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. Lebanon will play for third place at 4 against Watertown as a long-dormant rivalry is revived. The Wilson County teams last met on the court in the 1971 District 14 tournament, a 67-23 Devilette triumph at Middle Tennessee State’s Alumni Gym as Lebanon began its march toward the state championship.

Jaylynn Gregory and Kyndal Bullington each fired in 14 points for Macon County.

Lindsey Freeman led Lebanon with 18 points while Christaney Brookshire scored six of her eight in the fourth quarter, hitting all four of her free throws. Maleigha Oldham scored six, Aaryn Grace Lester four, Allissa Mulaski a three-pointer and Addie Grace Porter a foul shot.

Tigerette offense struggles vs. Cookeville

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s girls never found a working offense Friday night as Cookeville advanced to the AFLAC Christmas Tournament final with a 52-18 win Friday night.

Cookeville will face Macon County for the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Tigerettes will take a 3-10 record into a 4 p.m. third-place game against Lebanon in the first basketball meeting between the one-time Wilson County rivals since 1971.

The Lady Cavaliers led 15-4 following the first quarter, 24-10 at halftime and 38-15 through three periods.

Chloe Grace Savage scored 13 points for Cookeville while Julianne Dunaway dropped in a pair of three-pointers on her way to 11.

Ashlea Dickens drained a pair of triples for her six to lead Watertown while Delanney Hight had four, Macey Justice and Saranda Woodson three each and Brittni Allison two free throws.

Purple Tigers fall into third-place game

WATERTOWN — Cookeville’s boys dominated the third quarter Friday night to turn the AFLAC Christmas Tournament semifinal into a 65-43 rout.

The Cavaliers led 26-20 at halftime before dominating the Purple Tigers 24-8 in the third quarter as Watertown slipped to 7-6 for the season going into Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. third-place game against Monterey.

Cookeville will face Macon County for the championship at 8:30.

Preston Tomlinson totaled 21 points and eight rebounds to pace the Purple Tigers while Austin Lasater knocked down nine, Heath Price five, Addison Clinton a three-pointer, Jared Tomson and Griffin Creswell two each and Aidan Usher a free throw.