Devilettes defeated by Macon

The Lady Tigers led 16-9 following the first quarter, 25-22 at halftime and 34-28 through three periods. Macon County opened a 10-point lead during the fourth quarter before the Devilettes dropped to 7-6.

Macon County will play for the tournament championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. Lebanon will play for third place at 4 against the loser of Cookeville and Watertown, which met later Friday night. If Watertown loses, it would set up the first meeting between the former Wilson County rivals since the early 1970s.

Jaylynn Gregory and Kyndal Bullington each fired in 14 points for Macon County.

Lindsey Freeman led Lebanon with 18 points while Christaney Brookshire scored six of her eight in the fourth quarter, hitting all four of her free throws. Maleigha Oldham scored six, Aaryn Grace Lester four, Allissa Mulaski a three-pointer and Addie Grace Porter a foul shot.