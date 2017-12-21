Tigers hand Bradshaw 300th win

The win is the 300th for Matt Bradshaw in a 15-year coaching career which began with seven seasons at Friendship Christian and is now in its eighth season at WHS, where he became the Purple Tigers’ alltime winningest coach last season. He is 300-143 for his career, including 153-79 at Watertown.

The Purple Tigers trailed 16-15 following the first quarter before a 24-7 second period propelled them to a 39-23 halftime lead.

Heath Price finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals while Austin Lasater’s 12 included two three-pointers. He also had three assists. Nathan Fish fired in two triples on his way to eight points while Aidan Usher finished with four and Addison Clinton, Jared Tomson, RayQuan Verge, Elijah Williams and Brett Raines two each.

Watertown will play again at 8 p.m. Friday against Cookeville in the semifinals.