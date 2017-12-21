Devilettes tip off Watertown tourney by beating Bledsoe County

The Devilettes widened a 14-13 first-quarter edge to 36-26 by halftime and 52-35 going into the fourth as they improved to 7-5 for the season while Bledsoe slipped to 8-3.

Allissa Mulaski sank three 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 14 points while Maleigha Oldham and Aaryn Grace Lester each added 11, Anne Marie Heidebreicht nine, Lindsey Freeman eight, Keionna Britton and Jakeshia James four each, Christaney Brookshire three and Addie Grace Porter and Akiraona Steverson two apiece.

Lebanon will return to Watertown on Friday for a 4 p.m. semifinal against Macon County. Bledsoe County will play at 10 a.m. Friday in the consolation bracket against Jackson County.

Ensworth edges Wilson Central

HENDERSONVILLE — Ensworth broke a tie in the fourth quarter Wednesday to edge Wilson Central 39-35 in the opening round of the Beech Christmas Tournament.

The Lady Tigers led 11-10 following the first quarter before the Lady Wildcats held a 19-16 halftime edge. The teams were tied 26-26 going into the fourth.

Sydnee Richetto led the Lady Wildcats with 11 points, including a pair of three-pointers, and sic rebounds. Nicole Brill scored six while Taylor Tucker finished with five. Kenadhi Killebrew collected six rebounds and five assists as she and Jasmin Angel each finished with four, Bailey Kaposy a three and Julia Maki two.