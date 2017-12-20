Patton garners TSWA Player of the Week accolades

The Nashville native posted nine points and seven boards in a victory over Talladega College, the team’s second victory against the Tornadoes this season. The junior collected a season-best 22 points with three three-pointers in a 55-51 win at Stillman College, hitting 7-of-13 shots overall. It marked her first double-digit scoring outing since November 18 at Talladega, a span of seven games.

Patton followed that with 17 points and eight rebounds with the game-winning basket in a 53-51 victory against Huntington University. She scored the team’s first eight points of the contest and hit the game-winning 18-footer at the buzzer for Cumberland’s sixth consecutive victory.

Patton connected on 7-of-14 from three-point range in the three games and made 17-of-32 shots from the field for the week. She is averaging a team-best 9.8 points, along with 4.9 rebounds, per game this season. Cumberland returns to action Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. against the University of Mobile at home.