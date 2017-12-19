From slow start to Manchester final for Lebanon

But once the Blue Devils checked in, they checked Shelbyville out of the winner’s bracket 73-35 at Coffee County.

Shelbyville led 13-9 eight minutes in before Lebanon outscored the Golden Eagles 23-4 in the second quarter for a 32-17 Blue Devil lead at halftime. LHS doubled the score 48-24 with eight minutes to play, punching its ticket in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game against University School of Jackson or Smyrna, who met in Tuesday’s late game.

Noah Mulaski fired in 14 points and Gaven Reasonover 12 as each dropped in a pair of three-pointers for Lebanon while Ethan Njezic notched nine, Zion Logue and Malcolm Logue eight each, Jeremiah Hastings seven, Edmund Stewart six, Evan Britt five and David Greene four as the Blue Devils improved to 9-3.