Ashlyn Pittman poured in 20 points to lead the Lady Commanders while Autumn Groves threw in 13 and Savannah Craighead 10. Hailey Pittman finished with five, Rachel Pippin four, Sydney McCormick two and Anna Taylor and Brooke Jones a free throw apiece.

Karmen Drake dropped in 19 for Nashville Christian.

The Lady Commanders are off until they host the FCS Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28-30 at the Sportsplex. Friendship will open with a 6 p.m. game against Gordonsville on Dec. 28.