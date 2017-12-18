Mt. Juliet falls in overtime

Jordan Lockridge’s third three-pointer of the night accounted for Mt. Juliet’s final points of the night as Riverdale outscored the Golden Bears 10-3 in the four extra minutes.

Riverdale led 15-13 following the first quarter, 26-19 at halftime and 41-33 through three periods before the Golden Bears went on a 15-7 run in the fourth behind Gavin Wilson eight points, including a pair of threes, and Lockridge’s five.

Brayden Siren scored 17 points to pace Riverdale while Elijah Cobb finished with 14 and Maliek McAllister 12.

Lockridge’s 15 led Mt. Juliet while Wilson’s 14 included four triples. Isaac Wilson tossed in 10 from the post while Bryan Aiken scored six, Riggs Abner four and Gunner Wilkerson two.

Mt. Juliet will return Tuesday for a 3 p.m. tipoff against Nashville Central Christian.