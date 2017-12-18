Friendship girls close week with two road wins

The Lady Commanders outscored Southside 11-5 in the fourth quarter to erase a one-point Lady Saint edge. Friendship was up by three after one period before the teams went into halftime tied 14-14.

Erin Gallatin led the Lady Commanders with nine points and a rebound while Hope Ilias added eight points and two rebounds, Cloe Smith eight points and seven boards, Ellen Williamson four points and 10 caroms, Kirsten Smith five rebounds and Jaycie Mahoney one.

Southside won the junior-varsity game 14-13 as Kristen Smith scored four points, Deshea Oakley three and Ilias, Elizabeth Miller and Ella Espenshade two each.

Friendship never trailed at DCA, leading 19-12 at halftime.

Gallatin led the Lady Commanders with 13 points and two rebounds while Williamson and Cloe Smith each finished with five points and three rebounds, Ilias four points and three boards, Kristen Smith four points and as many rebounds and Miller a rebound.

Friendship will be off until Jan. 2 when the Lady Commanders play host to the TennesseeHeat at 3:30 p.m. in the Bay Family Sportsplex.