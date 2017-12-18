Christensen, Dickens lift Tigerettes to triumph

Christian connected on 8 of 9 from two-point range on her way to 16 points while Dickens dropped in three 3-pointers en route to 13. Saranda Woodson sank all five of her shots on her way to 11 while Delanney Hight scored six, Emma Edwards and Brittni Allison five each, McKenna George four and Mikayla Nix a free throw.

Watertown led 10-2 following the first quarter, 26-16 at halftime and 45-22 through three periods.

The Tigerettes will return home for their AFLAC Christmas Tournament which will tip off a three-day run Thursday. Watertown will take on Monterey at 7 p.m. Thursday.