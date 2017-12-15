Stephens’ putback lifts Bears past Pats 55-54

Stephens went to the free throw line for two shots with six seconds left and Mt. Juliet trailing 54-53. Stephens missed the first and, following an Oakland timeout, missed the second. On the ensuing scramble, Stephens came up with the ball and hit a short jumper in front of the basket to lift the Golden Bears to 8-2 for the season.

Jordan Lockridge’s buzzer-beating three-pointer put Mt. Juliet in front 30-28 at halftime. The Patriots edged back in front 43-41 going into the fourth quarter.

Mt. Juliet will next take on Riverdale in the LaVergne Classic at 5:30 p.m. Monday.