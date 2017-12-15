Painter, Gilbert lead Avs to 55-34 win

Gilbert’s scoring included a pair of three-pointers as the Aviators led 16-2 following the first quarter, 33-9 at halftime and 52-21 through three periods. Winfree Bryant closed its pre-Christmas schedule with a 7-4 record.

LaQuarrius Talley tossed in nine points for Winfree Bryant while Fisher Bradshaw finished with five, Kaelin Horton a three and Bryce Fuller two.

No one scored in double figures for Rocky Fork, a first-year school coached by former Aviator coach Clint McCulloch. Ironically, both McCulloch and Winfree Bryant’s Michael Teeter are Friendship Christian gratuates.

Teeter will welcome his alma mater to Winfree Bryant when the season resumes Jan. 4.