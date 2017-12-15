Friendship boys fall at DCA

The Commanders led 3-0 before DCA moved in front 12-7 at the first-quarter break, 30-17 at halftime and 39-33 through three periods as Friendship fell to 7-4 for the season and 2-1 in the Middle Region District 2-A going into Saturday night’s home game against Nashville Christian at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

With both teams’ big men in early foul trouble, DCA’s Corey Palmer poured in 29 points, including three 3-pointers. Ben Singer added 11 and Parker Howell 10.

Friendship’s Jake Blair dislocated a finger on his non-shooting hand during the second quarter. Wearing a splint in the fourth, he scored 13 of his 17 points. Hanley Sobieszczyk overcame his foul difficulties to toss in 12 while Joe Greenwood and Dorian Champion each chipped in nine. Bryce Miller’s eight included a pair of threes while Ashton Young finished with four.