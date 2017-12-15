Devilettes cage Lady Cobras

The Devilettes scored the game’s first 15 points and led 31-4 at the first-quarter break. It was 61-7 at halftime and 70-13 through three periods before the fourth was shortened to six minutes as Lebanon improved to 6-4.

Aaryn Grace Lester sank all eight of her free throws to lead Lebanon with 14 points while Allissa Mulaski, nursing an ankle injury, came off the bench to swish home three 3-pointers on her way to 12. Lindsey Freeman added all of her 11 points in the first half. Addie Grace Porter popped in a pair of triples on her way to eight while Maleigha Oldham scored seven, Jakeshia James and Akiraona Steverson six each, Christaney Brookshire and Keionna Britton four apiece, Avery Harris three and Anne Marie Heidebreicht two.

Donyalle Boatwright led the Lady Cobras with 11 points.

Lebanon will travel to Murfreesboro on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. game at Riverdale’s Johnny Parsley Gym against Holy Innocents of Atlanta, Georgia’s Division II runner up last season featuring a Georgia and a Penn signee, in the She Got Game Classic.

Pittman’s 33 leads Lady Commanders to win at DCA

DONELSON — Ashlyn Pittman poured in 33 points Friday night to lead visiting Friendship Christian to a 71-58 win at Donelson Christian in Middle Region District 2-A action.

Autumn Groves scored 16 points and Hailey Pittman 11 for the Lady Commanders. Savannah Craighead added eight, Rachel Pippin two and Sydney McCormick a free throw.

Faith Gober led the Lady Wildcats with 18 points while Sydney Willis scored 10.

The Lady Commanders will wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule at 6 p.m. Saturday when Nashville Christian visits the Bay Family Sportsplex.