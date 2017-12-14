Patton's 22 points, Tucker's big final period help CU to 55-51 win

Cumberland trailed 11-2 seven minutes into the contest but chipped away at the deficit for the remainder of the half, finally taking its first lead of the game on a 3-pointer from Carli Codner-Pinto.

The second half went back-and-forth for both teams, though Patton collected the first six points of the third quarter to five the Phoenix a 29-22 advantage. Codner-Pinto’s second triple of the game made it 34-27 CU at the 4:53 mark of the period, but a 9-3 spurt from the Tigers cut the deficit to one headed to the final quarter.

Jalicya Lowery’s old-fashioned 3-point play, part of eight points in the period for her, a putback from Tabita Robinson and a runner off the glass by Ki’Onna Lively highlighted the run for Stillman.

Robinson’s basket to start the fourth quarter gave the Tigers their first lead since midway through the second period. Tucker answered with a field goal for CU and Patton’s layup on the fast break plus the foul and free throw put the Phoenix ahead, 43-42.

The game was tied at 46 before one free throw by Lowery, but Cydney Goodrum’s tough layup under the backboard gave CU a one-point edge. Patton’s then drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing, her third of the contest, with 2:51 remaining, stretching the advantage to four.

Lowery converted two foul shots for the Tigers on the other end and Likely’s basket knotted the contest at 51 with 1:13 remaining, but those were the last points for the home team.

Tucker was fouled and made two free throws with exactly one minute to play and after a miss from the Tigers and a 3-point miss by Tucker, she was fouled again, converting two more at the charity stripe with 16.1 second remaining.

Micah Norris made a steal for the Phoenix, all but sealing the win, and Stillman did not get a shot off before the clock expired.

Patton made 7-of-13 shots from the field and was 5-for-5 at the foul line while Tucker connected on 6-of-8 free throws. Kaitlin Oliver and Codney-Pinto each finished with six points for Cumberland, which committed 27 turnovers in the win.

Lowery and Likely led the Tigers with 14 points apiece and Robinson netted 12, but Stillman was just 3-of-19 from 3-point range and 17-for-61 overall from the field.

Tucker’s basket at the 7:17 mark of the first quarter were the first points for Cumberland, but the Tigers netted the next nine points of the contest, including a 3-pointer from Robinson and a basket for Lively.

Katherine Griffith’s putback off a free throw miss by Tucker and two foul shots by Patton pulled CU within 11-7. Lively’s basket pushed the Stillman lead back to six, but Tucker scored for the Phoenix just before the end of the period. Cumberland was just 3-for-12 from the field but 3-of-6 at the foul line to stay in the contest.

Patton’s layup on an in-bounds play and a 3-pointer from the corner started the second quarter for CU, but Robinson nailed her second triple of the half to keep the Tigers in the lead. Nia Flowers hit a 15-footer at the end of the shot clock and back-to-back field goals for Oliver knotted the contest at 20 midway through the period.

Lively caught an airball under the basket and scored for Stillman, but Codner-Pinto’s 3-pointer from the corner gave Cumberland its first lead of the contest at 23-22 with exactly three minutes left in the half. Neither team scored before intermission, combining to miss seven shots and commit six turnovers.

The Phoenix made 6-of-11 shots from the field in the second quarter compared to 4-for-16 for the Tigers. Patton led CU with seven points and Tucker added five while Robinson netted eight and Lively posted six for Stillman.

Cumberland will play host to Huntington University on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center in the final game before Christmas for the Phoenix.