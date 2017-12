The Lady Raiders turned a 10-8 first-quarter edge into a 30-12 halftime domination as Winfree Bryant fell to 6-4.

Shooting guard Bailey Gillis threw in 13 points for Avery Trace.

Alaina Smith tossed in 12 points from the post for Winfree Bryant while Natalie Danko finished with five; Jyanna Stewart, Malia Randolph and Neveah Martinez two each and Lexie Crowder a free throw.

The Lady Aviators will return Friday for a 4:30 p.m. tip against Rocky Fork to wrap up their participation in the Classic.