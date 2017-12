The Bulldogs led 8-6 following the first quarter before Tuckers edged in front 16-15 by halftime. The Hornets widened the margin to 25-19 going into the fourth as they improved to 4-3.

Will Hackett hit two three-pointers on his way to 14 points for Tuckers while fellow guard Trenton Spradlin scored 11. Crockett Goodall added eight points, Kier Priest seven and Jack Elrod three.

Tuckers Crossroads will play host to Carroll-Oakland on Monday night with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.