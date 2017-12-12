logo

Manus’ six 3s, Reynolds’ 31 lift Devilettes to two wins

Staff Reports • Today at 4:20 PM

LAFAYETTE — Walter J. Baird bagged a 43-30 win at Macon County on Monday night behind Julia Manus’ six three-pointers.

Manus’ triples accounted for her 18 points while Terri Reynolds added eight, Asia Barr seven, Meioshe Mason six and Sani Scott four as the Devilettes improved to 8-1.

Baird trailed 7-6 following the first quarter but turned momentum around to go up 20-10 by halftime and 31-19 through three periods.

The Devilettes were coming off a 57-30 homecoming win over West Wilson last Thursday behind 31 points by Reynolds.

Baird led 13-8 following the first quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 39-22 through three periods.

Scott and Mason each scored six points, Manus five, Barr two and Allie Cook a free throw.

Baird will play in the Aviator Classic at Winfree Bryant later this week. The Devilettes will face Avery Trace on Friday and Rocky Fork on Saturday.

