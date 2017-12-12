Lebanon races past Cookeville

The Devilettes led 17-9 following the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime. They were up by as much as 26 points during the second half. But 16 fourth-period points by Olivia Shipman enabled Cookeville to cut the margin to 58-50 with less than a minute to play.

But Lindsey Freeman helped stop the bleeding with a pair of free throws as Lebanon, which lost its season opener at Cookeville 44-43 last month, improved to 5-4 for the season while the Lady Cavaliers fell to 5-5.

Freeman led four Devilettes in double figures with 17 points. Aaryn Grace Lester threw in a pair of three0pointers as she and center Christaney Brookshire each threw in 13. Maleigha Oldham continued her hot streak from outside with three more triples on her way to 11. Anne Marie Heidebreicht had four second-period points while Addie Grace Porter and Jakeshia James each tossed in two.

Lebanon made do without sophomore scorer Allissa Mulaski, who injured her ankle in a collision during Friday’s game at Wilson Central. Coach Cory Barrett said he didn’t plan on not playing her, but the way the game unfolded, saw no reason to insert her into the lineup. He said she will be back in the lineup when Whites Creek visits for a 6:30 p.m. game Friday.

Shipman’s fourth-quarter splurge enabled her to lead the Lady Cavaliers with 16 points while Chloe Grace Savage finished with 14 and Julianna Dunnaway 10, including three 3-pointers. Katie Dunnaway dropped in six, Alexis Surles five and Alyssa Love four.

Cookeville will travel to Carthage to take on Smith County at 6 p.m. Friday.

Fourth-quarter drought costs Lady ‘Cats

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central endured a dry spell at the worst possible time Tuesday night, scoring just two fourth-quarter points while visiting Stewarts Creek ran away with a 56-36 win.

The teams were tied 34-34 going into the fourth before Stewarts Creek dominated the final eight minutes 22-2. The Lady Wildcats led 11-4 following the first period before the Red Hawks dominated the second 19-9 to go up 23-20 by halftime.

Stewarts Creek shot a sizzling 66 percent from the floor while Central was an icy 34 percent, including just 3-of-17 from three-point range.

Freshman Sydnee Richetto led the Lady Wildcats with 11 points while senior Julia Maki tossed in 10. Bailey Kaposy finished with five, Nicole Brill and Aubree Starnes four each and Jasmine Angel two. Forward Taylor Tucker did not score, but blocked four shots. Point guard Kennadhi Killebrew, who was injured in the second half against Lebanon last Friday, did not play.

Central is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 23 when the Lady Wildcats play in the Beech Holiday Tournament

Watertown caged at Macon County

LAFAYETTE — Watertown was taken out of this District 8-AA affair early as Macon County caged the Tigerettes 73-35.

The host Lady Tigers raced to a 35-7 first-quarter lead and took it to 55-17 by halftime.

Ashlea Dickens dropped in eight points, including a pair of three-pointers, for Watertown. Macey Justice also sank a couple of triples as she and Saranda Woodson each scored six while Emma Christensen finished with four; McKenna George, Delanney Hight, Emma Edwards, Brenna Luttrell and Daejah Maklary two apiece and Morgan Bain a free throw.

Watertown will step outside district play Thursday as the Tigerettes again take to the road, going to Gainesboro for a 6 p.m. tipoff against Jackson County.

Lady Bears roar past Siegel

MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet made fast work of host Siegel 77-26 Tuesday night.

Center Emma Palmer led the Lady Bears with 29 points while guard Shelby Petty poured in 11. Ryleigh Osborne added eight; Aaliyah Frazier, Tondrianna Davis and Kiki Jervis five each, Nevaeh Majors and Gentry Houston four apiece, Alyssa Williamson three and Isabelle Houston two.

Mt. Juliet will return to Murfreesboro on Thursday for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Oakland’s Randy King Gym.