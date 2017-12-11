Sam Houston, Coles Ferry, Carroll-Oakland post Blue League sweeps

GIRLS

Sam Houston 17, Castle Heights 11

Keeli Davis fired in five points for Sam Houston while Rolandria Dowell and Alyssa Horne each finished with four and Madison Huggins and Macie Miller two apiece.

Takisia Hastings had eight points for Castle Heights while Chelsey Goodloe tossed in two and Liz Thompson a free throw.

Lucy Lea and Alyssa Wood each fired in four fifth-period points for Sam Houston.

Coles Ferry 25, Byars Dowdy 6

Alyssa Whittaker tossed in 12 points for Coles Ferry while Lydia Deffendall scored six; Lyla Adams, Alyissa Williamson and Emily Williams two each and Azaria Jeter a free throw.

Zoe Kirby finished with four points and Avah Perry two for Byars Dowdy.

Williams tossed in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.

Carroll-Oakland 12, Tuckers Crossroads 9

Kinsley Coleman collected eight points for Carroll-Oakland while Lea Brazelton and Nicole Reed each tossed in two.

Jamie Simms scored seven points and LaDaisha Word two for Tuckers Crossroads.

Minna Gouda finished with four fifth-period points for Tuckers Crossroads.

BOYS

Sam Houston 28, Castle Heights 4

Remaurion Jackson’s eight points led Sam Houston while Maddox Hallum scored seven, Antwan Abston and Mason Hallum four each, Dame’on Calloway three and Cooper Hays two.

Jacob Rasinar threw in three points and Cade Thorne a free throw for Castle Heights.

Vatavion Leftridge fired in five points and Jaden Cook four in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston while Jarius Keeley countered with two for Castle Heights.

Coles Ferry 32, Byars Dowdy 7

Markeese Crowell and Jordan Lawson each scored six points for Coles Ferry while Ja’Michael Miitchell finished with five, Malik Humes and Jordan Jewell four apiece; Kalib Gilbert, Connor Jones and Ethan Schweer two each and Brody Royalty a free throw.

Josh Burgett threw in three points for Byars Dowdy while Deshawn Sawyers and Terrell Searcy each scored two.

Trey Johnson fired in four points and Jack Greer two in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry while Edgar Vega countered with two for Byars Dowdy.

Carroll-Oakland 38, Tuckers Crossroads 6

Avery Harris tossed in 12 points for Carroll-Oakland while Brody Reasonover added eight, Carson Fox seven, Carson Teel five, Peyton Laws four and Cash Williams two.

Carter Bass and Logan Hackett each threw in three for Tuckers Crossroads.

Carroll-Oakland’s Garry Owens and Tuckers Crossroads’ Colt Jackson each tossed in two fifth-period points.

Lebanon city league results

Results from last Thursday’s Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:

6-7 BOYS AND GIRLS

Red 9, Gold 8

Peyton Webb fired in four points for the Red while Tre Burford and Niken Walker each tossed in two and Jaden Fugate a free throw.

Jaiden Goldsmith and Mason Seaborn each fired in four for the Gold.

Orange 16, Gray 10

Jase Atwood and Harper Haskins each scored six points for the Orange while Cami Dockins and Canaan Rozell tossed in two apiece.

Eli Spurlock and Ronaldo White each finished with four points and Gabriel Ramkissoon two for the Gray.

11-BOYS

Blue 24, Gold 12

Jacob Blankenship threw in 13 points for the Blue while Thomas Curley scored seven and Anthony Crowell four.

Damrcus Thompson scored seven points and Abe Goolsby five for the Gold.