Fourth-quarter push carries Phoenix women to 57-47 win

The Phoenix (6-4) led 10-2 at the end of one quarter and 23-14 at the half, but nine turnovers in the third period allowed the Grenadiers (7-3) back into the contest. IUS also made 6-of-13 field goals in the third quarter after posting just four baskets in the entire first half.

Kyra Tucker and Kaitlin Oliver, who combined for 27 points and 12 rebounds along with four assists and four steals for the Phoenix, each posted field goals and Tucker added a free throw before a layup by Micah Norris put Cumberland ahead, 30-22, in the third period.

Indiana-Southeast scored 10 of the next 13 points starting with a 3-pointer from Ashley Johnson. Lauren Camm’s triple and two free throws from Madi Woods pulled IUS within 33-32 with 21:10 left in the quarter, the closest the Grenadiers had been since the first minute of the contest.

Oliver connected on 1-of-2 free throws for CU and added a layup before two fouls shots by Carli Codner-Pinto pushed the lead to 38-34 at the end of three quarters.

Katherine Griffith scored to open the final period for the Phoenix and a 3-pointer from the left wing by Tucker, her second of the contest, extended the advantage to 43-34. Johnson and Annie Thomas scored for the Grenadiers to cut the deficit to five, but Ant’Treasia Patton rebounded her own miss for a basket, Cydney Goodrum hit two foul shots and Oliver added another field goal, making it 49-38 with just over five minutes to play.

Baskets by Josie Hockman and Jenna Shine got IUS within seven, but Cumberland scored six straight points to put the game away, including a layup by Goodrum, Oliver’s old-fashioned 3-point play and one foul shot from Goodrum.

Tucker led the Phoenix with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals and Oliver netted 12 points with six boards, two assists and two steals. Norris added eight points, six caroms and four steals and Goodrum posted 10 points off the bench.

Thomas placed the Grenadiers with 13 points despite missing some of the third period with a busted nose and Johnson collected 10 points. Each team committed 22 turnovers in the contest.

The Phoenix scored the first eight points of the game, four baskets by four different players, before the Grenadiers finally got on the board with two free throws by Camm at the 4:56 mark of the opening period. IUS missed its first five shots and committed three turnovers before the foul shots and did not make a field goal in the first quarter at all, going 0-for-10.

Cumberland did not score for almost five minutes after taking the 8-0 lead, recording four turnovers and five missed shots before a streaking layup by Norris down the right side with just over a minute left in the period. CU held a 10-2 advantage at the end of 10 minutes, with the teams combining to hit just 5-of-26 shots with 11 turnovers in the quarter.

Patton’s jumper pushed the CU lead to 12-2 in the first minute of the second period and the Grenadiers finally got on the board with a 3-pointer from Thomas at the 9:09 mark. Johnson’s baseline jumper cut the IUS deficit to 12-7, forcing a timeout by the Phoenix.

Neither team scored for more than three minutes, committing a combined six turnovers with seven missed shots before Tucker’s jumper 5:05 before intermission ended the drought. Baskets by Norris and Goodrum extended the CU advantage to 18-9, but Woods nailed a triple for IUS just with over a minute left in the period.

Tucker answered with her own 3-pointer and then made a fadeaway 15-footer with the shot clock running down in the last 10 seconds, putting Cumberland ahead, 23-14, at the break. Tucker led all scorers with nine points while Norris posted six points and five rebounds.

Indiana-Southeast made only 4 of 25 shots from the field in the half and had 10 turnovers, though CU was just 11-for-31 overall with nine miscues.

Cumberland will play host to Talladega College on Monday at 6 p.m. and play Huntington University at the Dallas Floyd this coming Saturday at 1 p.m.

William Carey snaps men’s three-game winning streak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — William Carey put together a 17-9 run in the last four-plus minutes of the game and Cumberland made four trifectas in the final 48 seconds but it wasn’t enough dropping a 65-57 decision to the Crusaders on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Cumberland committed just eight turnovers and added seven steals in the opening half and a basket by Ryan Townes in the final seconds sent the Phoenix into the half tied at 26.

Both teams rallied back-and-forth to start the second and a basket by Diondrey Holt Jr., was quickly responded with a layup by the Crusaders (6-2). Four points in a row for the Phoenix (6-4) pulled them ahead 34-32 at the 15 minute mark.

A trifecta by Quinton Williams regained the advantage for William Carey but a combined effort behind the offense for Cumberland with baskets by Townes and Will Shelton and a triple by Holt Jr., sent the CU ahead, 41-37.

Over the next two-plus minutes the Crusaders only scored two more points while the Phoenix tacked on four more by Shelton to lead, 44-39 with 10:36 remaining. Five points from Jared Tillman and two free throws by Jaylen Moore tied the score at 48 with just under five minutes remaining.

The Crusaders put together a 17-9 run in the final four minutes of the game, and Cumberland netted three trifectas in the last 48 seconds cutting the deficit to eight, 65-57.

Andrew Rogan finished the game with 15 points and Holt Jr., added 13 points, four steals and four rebounds.

William Carey’s Moore collected a double-double recording 16 points and 13 boards and Williams tallied 12 points on the night.

WCU opened up the game with four unanswered points but a layup by Holt, Jr., ended the streak and a 9-1 run for the Phoenix tied the score at nine. Two points by Jamarri Johnson regained the lead for William Carey but Trenton Perry netted a three-pointer to pull the squad ahead by one, 12-11.

Moore and Cleveland scored the next six points for the Crusaders but Cumberland made a comeback tacking on eight points to jump ahead, 20-19 with four-plus minutes left in the half.

WCU netted back-to-back three-pointers but a basket by Townes with 25 seconds remaining sent the Phoenix into the half tied at 26.

Cumberland scored 21 points off of Crusader turnovers and shot 34 percent from the field. Both teams made five baskets from behind the arc.

The Phoenix will take on host Lee University for an exhibition game on Tuesday 7 p.m. before traveling to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to play Stillman College on Thursday.