West Wilson boys spoil Baird homecoming

The Wildcats led 18-8 following the first quarter, 31-13 at halftime and 44-20 through three periods as the Blue Devils dropped to 3-6.

Jordan Crawford connected for three 3-pointers to lead West Wilson with 19 points while Sam Aldridge added eight, including a pair of threes. Daniel Beard and Walter Bowers each finished with five, Garrett Wolf and Braiden Staten four apiece, Mason Melton three and Clayton Duke and Sam Elrod two each.

Kemontez Logue led Baird with 18 points, hitting 8 of 12 free throws, from the backcourt. Jaylen Abston scored seven and Nick Maggart two.

Baird will travel to Macon County on Monday with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.