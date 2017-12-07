Raeyana DeGray named Sun Belt Player of the Week

In two games, DeGray, a junior who, with her sister and teammate Ronjanae, prepped at Mt. Juliet High, averaged 15 points, a 50-percent field-goal percentage (12-for-24) and four rebounds.

DeGray began the week with a career-high 16 points while tallying five rebounds, one block and one steal against Oklahoma. She shot 53.8 percent (7-for-13) from the field and was 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. DeGray finished the week with 14 points, three rebounds and one steal against Saint Louis. She made a career-high four free throws and was 5-for-11 from the field.

For the season, DeGray entered this week averaging 7.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game and had a 45.9 percent (17-for-37) field-goal percentage.