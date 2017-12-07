Avs soar to homecoming sweep

Afterward, the Aviators completed the sweep with a 43-13 win.

The Lady Aviators led 13-7 following the first quarter and 25-7 at halftime as they climbed to 5-3 for the season.

Natalie Danko drained a pair of three-pointers in leading the Lady Avs with 16 points. Malia Randolph scored seven points, Jyanna Stewart six, Lexie Crowder four, Lilly Maggart three and Nylyia Rankins, Neveah Martinez and Elayna Escamilla two apiece.

Macie Palmer poured in three triples to lead the Lady Eagles with 11 points while Hallie Anne Teel and Macie Jones each finished with four, Josie Atwood two and Gracie Owens and Sa’mya Reedy a free throw each.

Winfree Bryant’s boys led 11-2 following the first quarter and 17-4 at halftime as the Aviators moved to 5-3.

Jackson Painter drove for 16 points for Winfree Bryant while Hunter Harris hit a pair of three-pointers for his six, Kaelin Horton and James Gilbert five each and LaQuarrius Talley and Bryce Fuller three apiece.

Isaac Thompson finished with five points for Carroll-Oakland while Jacob Martin fired in four and Jared Hall and Zach Allen two each

Winfree Bryant will play host to Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m. Monday.