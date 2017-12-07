FCS girls prevail 71-39

Coming off her school-record 50-point performance two nights earlier, Ashlyn Pittman led the Lady Commanders with 19 points while Sydney McCormick finished with 15 and Hailey Pittman 12. Autumn Groves notched nine points, Hannah Alexander seven, Rachel Pippin five and Brooke Jones and Matalyn Espenshade two each.

Sierra Stedman fired in 15 points and Sarah Liddle 12 for Nashville Central Christian.

Friendship will play host to Hendersonville Christian in a girls-boy double header at 6 p.m. Friday at the Sportsplex.