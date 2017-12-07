City league tips off season

TUESDAY

PEE WEE

Light Blue 10, Black 4

Romel Anderson and Zion Clemmons each finished with four points and Luke Hayes two for the Light Blue.

Micah Logue and Carter Mull each tossed in two for the Black.

Blue 12, Green 2

Kayden Young scored six points for the Blue while Bryley Bowers, Peyton Brown and Maverick Jones each tossed in two.

Trey Patino tossed in both Green points.

11-BOYS

Red 12, Green 9

Ethan Mills fired in five points for the Red while Joshua McGuire finished with four and Nathaniel Williams three.

Eli Brownlee, Nicolas Cason, Mason Key and Ian McFarlin each tossed in two points and Luke Robertson a free throw for the Green.

MONDAY

9-10 BOYS

Red 9, Orange 4

Ja’Michael Mitchell’s eight points led the Red while Kayden Waller added a free throw.

Evyn Underwood and William Wright each tossed in two for the Orange.

Blue 16, Black 6

Austin Lindquist fired in five points for the Blue while Devin Cruz, Gavin Paris, Levi Parkerson and William Thompson each tossed in two.

Cayden Brown finished with four points and Kyler Moheit two for the Black.

11-BOYS

Gray 19, Black 13

Charles Brady bagged eight points for the Gray while Dalton Aulds scored seven and Greer Davis four.

Jordan Evert fired in five points for the Black while Jacob Smart finished with four, Connor Glover two and Brendon Sokol a free throw.