Pittman pours in 50 as FCS beat MJCA

The Lady Saints led Pittman 14-10 following the first quarter. But Pittman acquired some help in the second period as Friendship moved in front 27-25 by halftime and opened a 50-36 margin going into the fourth.

Pittman’s total included a pair of three-pointers. She followed her 10-point first quarter with 11 in the second, 12 in the third and 16 in the fourth.

Autumn Groves followed with nine for Friendship while Hailey Pittman finished with five, Brooke Jones a three and Sydney McCormick and Hannah Alexander two each.

Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 14 points while Caitlyn Smith and Abigail Eastin each tossed in 10, Caroline Hibbett seven and Abbey Garland and Sam Stilts two each.

Oldham hits seven straight 3s to lift Lebanon

Maleigha Oldham was on fire in the first half with seven straight three-pointers without a miss Tuesday night to lift Lebanon past visiting Hendersonville 63-48 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Oldham, who missed her eighth three-point attempt, finished with 25 points. Her marksmanship helped Lebanon build a 23-8 first-quarter lead and a 41-20 halftime margin as the Devilettes moved to 4-3 for the season and 2-0 in District 9-AAA.

Lindsey Freeman fired in 14 points in a supporting role for Lebanon while Aaryn Grace Lester sank a pair of threes for her six; Addie Grace Porter, Allissa Mulaski and Christaney Brookshire each finished with five and Anne Marie Heidebreicht a three.

Brooke Long threw in three triples in leading the Lady Commandos with 16 points while Emma Throneberry’s 10 including a pair of threes.

Lebanon will travel down I-840 to Wilson Central on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff Friday.

State champs top Tigerettes

WATERTOWN — Watertown got an up close-and-personal look at what District 8-AA is about when defending state champion Upperman hung an 87-31 win over the Tigerettes on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bees led 32-14 following the first quarter and 57-20 at halftime.

Ashlea Dickens managed to drop in a pair of three-pointers to lead Watertown with eight points while Brittni Allison finished with five, Saranda Woodson four, Madi Reeder and Delanney Hight three each and McKenna George, Emma Christensen, Morgan Bain and Daejah Maklary two apiece.

The Tigerettes will make their longest district trip of the season Friday when they journey to Jamestown for a 6 p.m. tipoff at York Institute.

Palmer’s 34 powers Lady Bears at Gallatin

GALLATIN — Mt. Juliet bounced back from its overtime loss at Lebanon in a big way Tuesday with a 69-24 triumph at Gallatin.

The Lady Bears led 41-13 at halftime as they improved to 6-2 for the season and 1-1 in District 9-AAA.

Emma Palmer threw in 34 points, including 26 in the first half, from the post. Shelby Petty added 11 from the backcourt while Tondrianna Davis dropped in eight, Aaliyah Frazier seven and Neveah Majors, Ryleigh Osborne and Isabella Houston three each.

Mt. Juliet will return home for Friday’s 6:30 p.m. game against district rival Portland.