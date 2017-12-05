Elliott leads Commanders past Blue Devils; Walter J. Baird girls prevail 42-18

Earlier, Walter J. Baird’s girls rolled to a 42-18 victory.

The Devilettes led 10-4 following the first quarter and 26-4 at halftime.

Terri Reynolds tossed in 10 points for Baird while Sani Scott and Meioshe Mason each added eight, Finley Tomlin and Asia Barr six apiece and Madison Jennings and Shekinah Brinkley two each.

In the boys’ game, big man Zachary Elliott was the big scorer for Friendship with 10 of his 22 points in the first quarter and eight in the fourth.

The Commanders jumped to a 7-0 lead before Baird battled back into an 11-11 tie at the first-quarter break. The Blue Devils led 19-15 at halftime and 24-21 through three periods before Friendship took the lead in the fourth as WJB fell to 3-5.

Charley Carpenter finished with four points for the Commanders while Bryson Jones threw in three and Max Duckwiler, Cade Mahoney and Dillon Turner each turned in two.

Kemontez Logue led Baird with 15 points while fellow guard Jaylen Abston tossed in two three-pointers on his way to 10. Nick Maggart finished with four and Bryce Kelley and Devin Green two each.

Baird will play host to West Wilson at 6 p.m. Thursday for homecoming. In a reversal from the normal order, the boys will play first, followed by the girls.