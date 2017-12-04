MJCA sweeps Madison Academy

The Saints widened an 18-16 first-quarter edge to 27-20 by halftime and 47-27 through three periods as they improved to 4-1.

Gavin Forsha fired in 14 points, Caylor Bates 12 and Dwayne Ewers 10 for Mt. Juliet Christian. Trent Graves added eight points, Jack Crouch six, Logan Collier and Chris Bly three each and David Hylick and Cole Alsup two apiece.

The Lady Saints led 6-4 following the first quarter, 12-7 at halftime and 25-9 through three periods.

Sam Stilts tossed in 12 points for the Lady Saints while Marcella Gallione notched nine, Amelia Lyons five, Caitlyn Smith four, Abbey Garland two and Abigail Easton and Bethany Lyons a free throw each.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Friendship Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.