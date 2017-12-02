Phoenix women force 27 turnovers in 73-37 win over Carver College

Cumberland took their largest lead of the game in the fourth by 36 points, limiting the Cougars to just eight points in the quarter. Carver College (1-9) made back-to-back three-pointers and Kaitlyn Norman and Kerrice Watson scored 13 of Cumberland’s 19 points in the quarter.

Neither team scored in the opening minute of the game but a basket by Carli Codner-Pinto put the Phoenix on the board. Cumberland (5-4) then put together a 13-1 run with four points from Kaitlin Oliver, two from Codner-Pinto and Micah Norris and a trifecta made by Jailen Murphy.

The Cougars tacked on just four more points in the quarter, and Cumberland’s Oliver and Katherine Griffith scored the last six points for CU leading 19-5 at the end of the first quarter.

11 consecutive points for CU in the second quarter built onto their advantage, 34-12 but a triple by Antwannet Thomas ended the streak. A jumper by Murphy and a layup by Ant’treasia Patton was responded with a final basket by Celi Niambekoudougou in the final twenty seconds, trailing 38-17 heading into the half.

Neiamekoudougou opened up the scoring in the third quarter for Carver College and Norris and Oliver scored nine of Cumberland’s next 12 points for a 50-20 lead at the 6:01 mark.

A layup by Rovianie Bellier was responded by the Phoenix with a basket by Nia Flowers in the final seconds of the quarter, pulling ahead 54-26.

Norman finished the game with 10 points and Norris added nine points and nine rebounds. The Phoenix shot 46 percent from the field and scored 36 points off the bench.

Niambekoudougou posted 13 boards and eight points and Thomas recorded eight points for the Cougars.

Cumberland will take on Tennessee Tech for an exhibition game Thursday at 6 p.m., before returning home to play host Ito ndiana-Southeast on Saturday.