Mt. Juliet coach temporarily steps aside

Allen notified principal Mel Brown by email Friday of his decision. Assistant coach Michael Berardi will take over as head coach, beginning with Friday’s District 9-AAA opener at Lebanon, with Jonathan Drake serving as lead assistant and junior-varsity coach. Nate Stewart will continue as varsity assistant and freshman coach.

“I have a herniated disk in my neck,” Allen told The Democrat late Friday afternoon. “Last Monday, I sat on the bench and Michael Berardi was the head coach (in a home win over Ravenwood which boosted the Golden Bears’ record to 5-0).

“I got a shot in my back and hoped it would help and it didn’t. I can’t function as a head coach right now and I need to get it fixed.

“I’m meeting with a surgeon next week and I’ll be having surgery on my back… I can’t do anything halfway. I think it’s best to get healthy and let those guys coach. They’ll do a good job.

Allen, who will turn 48 next month, is in his 13th season as coach, having taken the Golden Bears to four Class AAA sectionals, including the last three in a row.

“We’re playing pretty good,” Allen said. “We have a chance to be really good.

“I just need to get better.”

Allen teaches PE and wellness and was not sure if he would continue with his classroom duties.