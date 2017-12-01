Freeman’s OT FTs lifts Lebanon past MJ

Mt. Juliet jumped to a 10-0 lead and the Lady Bears led by as much as 14 points on several third-quarter occasions.

“We started out real slow,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “A lot of it had to do with them masking their defenses a little bit. (Mt. Juliet coach) Chris (Fryer) did a great job. Our kids were really confused and it took us a little bit to get used to what they were doing. We made some adjustments at halftime and got some people in space. We turned up our defensive pressure a little bit.

“We started attacking the basket a little bit more instead of being a little bit lackadaisical. We got out in transition a little more. We wanted to push the tempo a little bit more, make them run back a little bit more and have to guard us instead of waiting on us to come to them. I couldn’t be more prouder of our effort and the way we gutted it out. Both teams had a chance to win tonight. Both teams played their hearts out and our team made one more play than they did.”

The Devilettes, though off to a 2-3 start coming in, showed the grit they’ve displayed throughout the young season to rally and catch the Lady Bears 53-53 with 55 seconds left in regulation on the last of four three-pointers by veteran Allissa Mulaski. Both teams had chances to break the tie but repeatedly missed at the free-throw line staring up at the opposing student sections screaming their way.

“Our players challenged them at the pep rally today to show up,” Barrett said. “Don’t wait for the boys’ game or halftime of the girls’ game, show up before our game, get on our feet and let’s make it a difference, and they did. Our student section, our crowd, everybody contributed. Tonight was more of a community win because everyone had a part in it.”

“They got it done in the fourth quarter,” Fryer said. “Hit some free throws in the fourth quarter and we missed some. I think we were 5-of-14 from the free-throw line.”

Lebanon’s first lead didn’t come until 13 seconds had elapsed in overtime when center Christaney Brookshire sank a free throw for a 54-53 edge.

The lead changed hands several times the rest of the way. Mt. Juliet center Emma Palmer, who was oblivious to the LHS students, sank two free throws after Maleigha Oldham fouled out for a 61-58 Lady Bear lead with 36 seconds left.

But Freeman followed with a running one-hander in the lane and one, hitting the free throw for a 61-61 tie with 23 seconds left.

“What a ballgame,” Barrett said. “That’s two really good basketball teams. Nine-AAA has been considered down the last few years… It’s back where it used to be because we got four or five good teams that could end up being in the state tournament.

“Our first five games, four teams were in the state tournament last year. We scheduled that way on purpose, and our schedule doesn’t get any easier… The reason we schedule like that is for moments like tonight so the moment wasn’t too big for us.”

“It was a tough night in 9-AAA,” Fryer said. “I think it’s going to be an exciting year. A lot of teams in our district are really strong this year. Our district is way up. It’s going to be night-in, night-out. It’s going to be the little things like taking care of the ball, not having turnovers and finishing at the free-throw line. That’s going to be what wins and loses games.”

Freeman finished with 19 points, hitting all 11 of her free throws, including all nine in the fourth quarter and overtime. Oldham helped key the comeback with all 14 of her points after halftime, including a pair of fourth-quarter threes. Mulaski also finished with 14. Anne Marie Heidebreicht also hit a pair of triples as she and Brookshire each scored six while Addie Grace Porter put in a trey and Akiraona Steverson a free throw.

Ryleigh Osborne was on fire for Mt. Juliet with four three-pointers in leading the Lady Bears with 16 points while Tondrianna Davis also dropped in some triples on her way to 14. Palmer put in 10. Shelby Petty put in 5 of 6 free throws on her way to eight while Naveah Majors scored seven before fouling out in overtime. Aaliyah Frazier scored six as the Lady Bears fell to 5-2.

“In the end, I didn’t think we played very smart,” Fryer said. “We turned the ball over some. We had some people in foul trouble who had to sit so it changed the lineup and people get out of position.”

Both teams will be entrenched in district battles next week, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with Lebanon at home against Hendersonville and Mt. Juliet at Gallatin. Next Friday, Lebanon will be at Wilson Central while Mt. Juliet entertains Portland.

Central succumbs in district opener

HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central’s recent difficulties with Hendersonville continued Friday night as the Lady Commandos emerged with a 35-32 win in the District 9-AAA opener for both teams.

The Lady Commandos outscored Central 12-7 in the fourth quarter to hand the Lady Wildcats their second straight loss following five opening wins. Hendersonville improved to 6-1.

Central led 6-4 following the first quarter before falling behind 15-13 by halftime. The Lady Wildcats were back up 25-23 going into the fourth period.

Nicole Brill led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 11 points. Sydnee Richetto followed with eight, including two three-pointers, while BaileyKaposy’s six came on a pair of triples. Taylor Tucker finished with four points and seven rebounds while Julia Maki tossed in two points and Kenadhi Killebrew a free throw to go with six rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Central will return to western Sumner County on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at Beech.

A. Pittman’s 27 leads Lady Commanders to fourth straight win

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 27 points Friday night to lift host Friendship Christian past Middle Tennessee Christian 65-49 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Autumn Groves followed with 13 points and Hailey Pittman put in 11. Brooke Jones finished with five, Savannah Craighead three and Sydney McCormick, Anna Taylor and Hannah Alexander two each as the Lady Commanders climbed to 5-2 with their fourth straight win.

Mary Mackie led the Lady Cougars with 12 points while Kayla Taylor tossed in 10.

Friendship will return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Juliet Christian.