Baird girls roll past Winfree Bryant

The Devilettes led 15-2 following the first quarter, 29-10 at halftime and 46-17 through three periods as they improved to 6-1.

“This was a big win,” Baird coach Adrienne Daniels said. “The girls played well as a team.”

Terri Reynolds fired in 14 points for Baird while Sani Scott scored 10, Julia Manus eight, Meioshe Mason seven, Finley Tomlin five, Asia Barr and Madison Jennings four each and Shekinah Brinkley and Brooklyn Young two apiece.

Baird also won the junior-varsity game 29-9 as Brinkley scored eight points, Scott and Allie Cook six each, Tomlin and Young four apiece and Laina Knight a free throw as the Devilettes moved to 3-0.

WJB will travel to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Monday night for a 6 p.m. tipoff with the Lady Commanders.

MJCA girls defeat Merrol Hyde

HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls defeated Merrol Hyde 24-16 Thursday night.

Felicity Keen led the Lady Saints with 11 points while Josie Bly and Grace Wood each finished with four, K.J. Alsup three and Julia Ewers two.