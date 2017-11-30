Phoenix men survive last-second Fisk three

The Phoenix led 86-78 on a Ty Sean Powell free throw with 25 seconds to play. But Cumberland committed a turnover and a foul and missed a free throw, the last with six seconds to play. Joshua Madison missed the three to send Cumberland home with a 7-3 record.

Diondrey Holt Jr. led four Phoenix in double figures with 26 points, including three of Cumberland’s 13 3-pointers. Rhyan Towns also threw in three triples on his way to 13 while Powell put in 12 from closer in. Trenton Perry poured in four triples for his 12 points off the bench while Andrew Rogan’s 11 included a pair of treys. Blake Johnson and Will Shelton each finished with five and Reid Pierce two. Powell and Holt each hauled in eight rebounds while Johnson supplied seven assists and Townes five steals.

Ryainni Scott threw in 31 points for Fisk. Addison Miller threw in three triples on his way to 13 while Montreal Nabors notched 10 off the bench as the Bulldogs dropped to 5-4. Victor Alston passed for 10 assists while Scott notched nine rebounds.

Cumberland led 37-34 at halftime and the Phoenix opened a 15-point spread with 4:46 to play. Fisk’s largest lead was five less than six minutes into the game.

The Phoenix will take an extended break until Dec. 9 when they travel to Hattiesburg, Miss., for a 4 p.m. tipoff at William Carey.