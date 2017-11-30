Lebanon sweeps Mt. Juliet

Afterward, Lebanon’s freshman used a fast start to beat the Golden Bears 48-34.

The Devilettes led 15-6 following the first quarter and 36-12 at halftime.

Akinaona Steverson scored 16 points to lead Lebanon while Jakeshia James tossed in 12. Lily Hibdon added eight, including the Devilettes’ only two three-pointers, Rory Wilson six, Avery Harris five, Landry Dixon four and Addie Grace Porter and Anne Marie Heidebreicht two each.

Halle Jones led the Lady Bears with seven points while Anna Riggs finished with four, Kiki Jervis and Alyssa Williamson three each and Kaitlyn Bertram, Ashlyn Riggs and Isabella Wilson two apiece.

Lebanon’s boys bolted to a 21-3 first-quarter lead and were up 34-8 at halftime. The Bears battled to within 41-23 going into the fourth as the Blue Devils evened their record at 1-1.

Point guard DeQuantay Shannon swished home a pair of three-pointers to lead Lebanon with 15 points while two-guard Luka Saller sank three triples en route to 11. Toney Conn added eight points, Jamar Kynard seven and Isaac Johnson six.

Shooting guard Owen Rodriguez fired in four triples to lead Mt. Juliet with 14 points while Jacob Burge scored six, Bodiie Wells five, Matt Delfendahl four, Cam Malone and Blake Anderson two each and Zach Freeman a free throw.

Lebanon will visit Hendersonville in a boys’-only contest at 6 p.m. Monday.