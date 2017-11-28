Aruhs combine for 40 to lead Wildcat win

Aruh finished with 26 points, including a pair of three-pointers. His 11 fourth-period points helped the Wildcats turn a 42-42 third quarter tie into a 25-16 fourth as Central pulled even at 3-3 for the season.

Central led 13-12 following the first quarter and 15-14 at halftime.

Kene Aruh had a big first half with 11 of his 14 for Central. Dalton King tossed in 10 points while Daniel Jackson scored seven, Kyzick Schweppe six and Naz Czesleba four.

J.J. Platt put in 12 fourth-period points as he and Donovan Jackson each scored 18 for Stewarts Creek.

The Wildcats will open their District 9-AAA schedule Friday night at Hendersonville.