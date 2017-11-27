Palmer’s 26 powers Lady Bear victory

While Palmer was patrolling the paint, Shelby Petty poured in four three-pointers on her way to 13 points and Tondrianna Davis dropped in two triples for half of her 12. Aaliyah Frazier finished with seven points and Nevaeh Majors a three as Mt. Juliet improved to 5-1.

Following a 12-12 first-quarter tie, the Lady Bears led 25-22 at halftime and 44-35 through three periods.

Berkley Byron bagged three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Raptors with 18 points while Kiera Downey’s 16 included a pair from downtown. Jazmyn Harmon had the other 12.

Mt. Juliet will return to action at 6 p.m. Friday at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court in the District 9-AAA opener.