Ice cold first half dooms Phoenix in defeat

The Phoenix (3-4) made more 3-pointers (6) in the contest than 2-pointers (5), shooting 11-for-54 overall. Kyra Tucker hit a triple just 16 seconds into the game for CU, but Cumberland netted just one point, a free throw by Nia Flowers at the 3:01 mark, the rest of the opening quarter, falling behind 14-4. CU was 1-for-11 from the field with five turnovers in the first 10 minutes.

Things did not get much better for the Phoenix in the second period, which missed its first five shots (and 15 straight overall) before Tucker’s 3-pointer with 4:13 remaining before halftime. By then Parker Esary had scored eight points and Emilee Maldonado and Stephanie McDonagh both netted six points for the Argos, including a pair of trifectas for Maldonado.

Maldonado added her third triple of the half in response to Tucker’s make and Tristan Murphy’s field goal in the final minute of the half gave Providence (9-1) a 29-13 advantage at intermission.

It took almost four minutes for Cumberland to score in the third quarter, a basket by Katherine Griffith, but Esary posted two field goals and McDonagh another, pushing the Argos lead to 37-13 before the CU points.

The Phoenix trailed 43-25 at the end of three periods, but a 13-2 spurt by Providence to begin the final quarter extended the Argos lead to 56-27. Kallee Wilson scored seven of her nine points during the stretch and Maldonado added four.

Tucker finished with 13 points and Micah Norris posted 11, but the duo was a combined 8-for-26 from the field. Each player made three 3-pointers for the Phoenix.

Maldanado led three Argos in double figures with 16 points while McDonagh and Esary each netted 10. Maldanado collected eight rebounds as well.

Cumberland will return home Tuesday to play host to Hiwassee College at 6 p.m. and entertain Carver College on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Rosa Stokes Classic at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.