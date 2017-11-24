Houston slips away from Devilettes

Lindsey Freeman’s two free throws with 3:57 to play lifted Lebanon to a 41-40 lead.

But Jayla Hemingway converted a steal into a layup to swing the lead toe the Lady Mustangs and the visitors from Germantown, coming off a state tournament appearance last spring, pulled away as the Devilettes dropped to 1-3.

A Maleigha Oldham three-pointer launched Lebanon to a 15-13 first-quarter lead. The teams exchanged leads and ties in the second period until Allissa Mulaski’s three from the side lifted the Lady Devils to a 23-20 lead which stood until it was 26-22 by halftime.

Lebanon opened a 29-22 lead to open the second half. But a jumper by Kelsey Trice put Houston back on top 34-33 and a Hemingway triple opened a four-point lead. Aaryn Grace Lester’s free throw with 1.2 seconds left drew the Deviletes into the 37-37 tie.

Hemingway scored 17 points, Trice 14 and Destiny Wells 11 for Houston.

Freeman led Lebanon with 12 points while Mulaski sank three triples on her way to 11. Oldham’s nine included a pair of treys while Christaney Brookshire scored seven, Lester four, Keionna Britton two and Addie Grace Porter a free throw.

Both teams will be back at Brandon Gym on Saturday as the two-day Classic wraps up. Houston will face Blackman at 11:30 a.m. before Lebanon takes on Oak Ridge at 5:30 p.m.