Phoenix women post 61-60 win at Talladega

Patton finished with a game-high 17 points, Morris recorded 15 points, five rebounds and five steals and Oliver collected 13 rebounds along with eight points. Jailen Murphy added 15 points and five boards off the bench as well.

Cumberland (3-2) jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the first five minutes of the contest thanks to three baskets from Patton, including a 3-pointer, and another field goal by Norris. An old-fashioned 3-point play late in the period from Norris extended the lead to 16-10 and Patton’s bucket in the final minute gave CU an 18-13 advantage after 10 minutes.

Baskets by Patton and Oliver pushed the lead to 22-13 just over a minute into the second quarter and a 3-pointer from Norris kept the Phoenix in front, but a 15-6 spurt by the Tornadoes knotted the contest at 28. Sydnee Clark posted four points during the run and Tatyana Calhoun’s bucket plus the foul evened the game just over two minutes before intermission.

Nautica Smith’s triple at the one-minute mark put Talladega (6-3) ahead, 34-29, but two free throws by Jailen Murphy and a layup from Norris cut the halftime deficit to 34-33. Patton netted 13 of her 17 points in the first half and Norris added 11, but CU made just 2-of-10 from behind the arc, most of them good looks, but the Phoenix scored 17 points off 11 Tornadoes turnovers.

The contest went back-and-forth in the third quarter, with neither team leading by more than four. An old-fashioned 3-point play by Talladega’s Courtnee Williams made it 44-40 for the home team with just under four minutes left in the period, but Cumberland put together a 13-4 run to end the quarter.

Janisha Lindsey and Murphy responded with 3-point plays for the Phoenix and Murphy added a baseline jumper as well as a tip-in before drilling a trifecta to end the period, netting 10 points for CU, which took a 53-48 edge into the final 10 minutes.

Murphy’s layup at the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter was the only points for Cumberland for almost six minutes to start the period. The Tornadoes posted a 10-0 spurt led by a field goal from Carla Clemmons, a 3-pointer by Adrianna Anderson and a jumper from Calhoun, evening the game at 55.

Calhoun’s 3-point play the next time down the floor gave Talladega a 58-55 edge, but Oliver’s layup pulled CU within one with four minutes remaining. Clark’s jumper off the glass pushed the Tornadoes’ lead back to three, but Talladega committed four turnovers and missed two shots over the final three-plus minutes, opening the door for Cumberland.

The Phoenix got three chances to pull within a point, with Oliver handing out a nice assist for a layup by Norris with just under two minutes to play. Lindsey’s steal, caused by Norris, led to a fast-break layup by Patton with just over a minute remaining, giving Cumberland a 61-60 lead.

Patton was fouled with seven seconds remaining and had a chance to add to the advantage, but she missed two foul shots. Kyra Tucker knocked away an inbounds pass by Talladega and Oliver did the same on the second inbounds, this one flying down the court and the horn sounding to end the contest.

Anderson led the Tornadoes with nine points and 10 rebounds while Clark netted 13 points off the bench. Calhoun and Williams each posted eight points, but Talladega committed 27 turnovers in the loss, which Cumberland turned into 32 points.

The Phoenix will play in the Jackson Rotary Classic this coming weekend, facing fourth-ranked Vanguard University and the University of Providence on Friday and Saturday, respectively, both at 10 a.m.