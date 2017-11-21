Central struggles in 62-36 loss to Ravenwood

The Raptors pulled away at the end of the first quarter to lead 16-10, were up 31-17 at halftime and 48-27 through three periods as the Wildcats, who lost Johnson to his injury in their final preseason scrimmage Nov. 11, fell to 0-3.

Connor Tudeen threw in three 3-pointers to lead Ravenwood with 12 points while Jaden Smallwood notched nine of his 11 in the third quarter. Ben Gleason’s hot period was the second as he scored six of his 11.

Naz Czeskleba sank a pair of first-half threes and led Central with 10 points while brothers Kito and Kene Aruh each knocked down nine in the post. Tyler Hayes and Daniel Jackson threw in three apiece and Kyzick Schweppe two.

Central will be at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court for the John Greer State Farm Classic on Friday and Saturday. The Wildcats will take on Sycamore at 1 p.m. Friday and Page at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Balanced Blue Devils roar past Stewarts Creek

SMYRNA — Lebanon roared to an early lead and moved to 3-0 for the season with a 66-45 win at Stewarts Creek on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils were up 21-7 following the first quarter, 38-17 at halftime and 55-29 through three periods.

Eddie Jackson led Lebanon with 16 points in the post while Noah Mulaski sank a pair of three-pointers on his way to 15. Malcolm Logue knocked down nine points, Zion Logue six, Evan Britt five, David Greene and Jeremiah Hastings four each, Polo Phillips a three and Ethan Njezic two.

Steven Brown’s 13 points from the post paced Stewarts Creek.

Lebanon will play host to the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic on Friday and Saturday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. The Blue Devils will battle Hillwood at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Oak Ridge at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tigers topped by Jackson County

WATERTOWN — Watertown dropped a 56-50 decision to Jackson County on Tuesday night.

The visiting Blue Devils widened an 18-16 first-quarter edge to 31-23 by halftime and 43-34 going into the fourth period as the Purple Tigers dropped to 1-2.

Watertown did well in two-point territory, shooting 66.7 percent, but it wasn’t enough to overcome 1-of-16 from three.

Austin Lasater sank the Tigers’ only triple as he and Preston Tomlinson each scored 16 points. Heath Price put in six, Addison Clinton and RayQuan Verge four each and Jared Tomson and Aidan Usher two apiece. Tomlinson took down seven rebounds while Price passed for three assists.

Watertown will travel to Woodbury Grammar School on Saturday for the Mitch Wilson Classic. The Purple Tigers will take on Providence Christian at 4:30 p.m.

Bears dominate third period to beat unbeaten Oakland

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s boys dominated the third quarter in a battle of unbeatens Tuesday night as the Golden Bears came from behind to defeat Oakland 60-56.

The Patriots, coached by former Wilson Central coach Troy Bond, had a 15-14 first-quarter edge and were up 30-27 at halftime. But the Bears owned the third period 12-3 to go up 39-33 as they improved to 4-0.

Senior guard Jordan Lockridge led Mt. Juliet with 23 points while center Isaac Stephens knocked down 19 in the post. Gavin Wilson sank a pair of three-pointers as he and Brian Aiken each scored six while Will Pruitt put in four and J.C. Crawford two.

Krishan Davidson dropped in five three-pointers to pace the Patriots with 28 points while Ray Tyler threw in 13 as Oakland fell to 3-1.

Bond will return to his alma mater as Oakland travels to Lebanon for the John Greer State Farm Classic on Friday and Saturday, opening both days with 10 a.m. tilts against Page (Friday) and Brentwood (Saturday). Mt. Juliet is off until Monday when the Golden Bears welcome Ravenwood to The Cave.

MJCA battles past Providence

MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet Christian opened a little breathing room in the second half Tuesday night as the Saints defeated host Providence Christian 33-24.

The Saints held an 11-10 first-quarter edge and were up 17-16 at halftime before expanding the lead to 25-20 going into the fourth as they improved to 2-1.

Gavin Forsha threw in 13 points and Caylor Bates 11 for Mt. Juliet Christian. Trent Graves finished with five and Jack Crouch and Logan Collier two each.

Will Rowland tossed in 12 points and Fred Cosby 10 for the 0-2 Lions.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Franklin Road Christian next Tuesday.